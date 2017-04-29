What Osinbajo Said I Should Tell Pastor Adeboye – Tinubu

A National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and one of the principal actors that led the campaign to wrest power from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2015 elections, Chief Bola Tinubu, has revealed that when he called Prof. Yemi Osinbajo to inform him that he had been chosen to be President Muhammadu Buhari’s running mate to contest the 2015 presidential election, he (Osinbajo) was a bit hesitant and asked him to first tell Pastor Adeboye.

Tinubu, who made the disclosure in the book, ‘Against the Run of Play – How an incumbent president was defeated in Nigeria,’ written by the Chairman of the THISDAY Editorial Board, Mr. Olusegun Adeniyi, said Osinbajo was hesitant and asked him (Tinubu) to go and intimate the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

“He was a bit hesitant as he asked me to go and tell Pastor Adeboye. I replied by telling him that he needed to inform Pastor Adeboye himself, after all, there had been times when if we needed to see Pastor Adeboye, he was the one who facilitated it.

“I reminded him that since the final choice was not for me to make, I should not go to Pastor Adeboye until after the announcement of his name.

