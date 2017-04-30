Who’s next after Joshua KOs Klitschko to become boxing king?

Answer to that question is not far fetched. To pugilists and the Nigerian born British newest boxing king Anthony Olaseni Joshua there are two obvious fights next up for him.

He can either face Tyson Fury, who beat Klitschko all those months ago, or the American Deontay Wilder, who has 38 straight wins, 37 of which are by knockout.

After the fight Joshua was big on the possibility of fighting Fury.

” “Tyson Fury, where you at baby? Come on, is that what you want to see? I enjoy fighting. I love fighting. Tyson Fury I know he has been talking a lot and wants to come back and compete. I want to give 90,000 people another chance to come back and watch some boxing here,” he said.

The truth is that it doesn’t matter any more.

Joshua is the biggest name in boxing and one of the biggest names in the world of sport.

Wilder and Fury would both be lucky to face Joshua and in truth they would be lucky to come out of a bout with their chins intact.

Anthony Joshua Vladimir KlitschkoGetty Images

Neither have shown anything recently (Fury hasn’t fought since Klitschko 17 months ago) to suggest they could live with Joshua, who has proven himself against one of the greatest of all-time.

They’ll both present tests in their own way, Fury in particular could pose real problems if he’s in shape, but nothing like the test Joshua’s right hand presents.

If anyone is going to unify the belts, it is going to be Joshua.

And Klitschko?

Klitschko is one of sport’s great gentlemen. The respect between himself and Joshua was clear for all to see and the fact that Klitschko was so much better on Saturday night than against Fury demonstrates how he felt he needed to be at his best.

Even at the age of 41 Klitschko showed that he too deserves a place in the pantheon of the greats and if he were to retire there would be no shame; he did himself justice in this fight.

That is for him to decide though. He will be disappointed with this result but he can be proud of the part he played in this incredible story.

History shouldn’t, and won’t, forget what Klitschko has achieved in his career, and for the grace with which he conducted himself. Joshua is his true heir out of the ring as well as inside it.