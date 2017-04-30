Why APC must zone its governorship ticket to Anambra North – Obidigbo – The Nation Newspaper
Why APC must zone its governorship ticket to Anambra North – Obidigbo
Dr. Chike Obidigbo, a former lecturer and frontline industrialist, is one of the Anambra State governorship aspirants on the platform of APC. In this interview with Associate Editor, Sam Egburonu, in his Umunya country home, Anambra State, he explains …
