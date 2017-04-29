Pages Navigation Menu

Why Buhari must resign now – Shehu Sani

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Chairman of the Katsina State Chapter of National Conscience Party, NCP, Abdulmumini Shehu Sani, and a resident of Katsina State has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign and attend to his health issues. Speaking in the state, Sani said Buhari cannot hold Nigerians to ransom with his health condition as there were other […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

