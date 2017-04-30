Why Buhari’s government lost focus on economy – PDP Reps member, Egwu
Hon. Emmanuel Makoji Egwu, says President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration lost focus on Nigeria’s economy because it bothered itself with what the government of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, did or failed to do while in power. The lawmaker representing Ida/Igalamela/Ibaji/Ofu constituency of Kogi State in the House of Representatives, said the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, […]
Why Buhari’s government lost focus on economy – PDP Reps member, Egwu
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!