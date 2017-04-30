Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why Buhari’s government lost focus on economy – PDP Reps member, Egwu

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Why Buhari’s government lost focus on economy – PDP Reps member, Egwu

Hon​.​ Emmanuel Makoji Egwu​, says President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration lost focus on Nigeria’s economy because it bothered itself with what the governmen​t of ​Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, did or failed to do while in power. The lawmaker represent​ing​ Ida/Igalamela/Ibaji/Ofu ​constituency of Kogi State in the House of Representatives, said ​the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, […]

Why Buhari’s government lost focus on economy – PDP Reps member, Egwu

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.