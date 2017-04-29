Why I want to be Lagos Island LG chair – Ojora

Apparently disturbed by the lackluster developments in the Lagos Island local government areas, Prince Wale Ojora has taken the bull by the horn to vie for the chairmanship position of the council in the forthcoming local council elections.

This is as a result of his conviction that he has got what it takes to take the council area to the next level that will be in conformity with his party’s manifestoes and aspiration of change.

Speaking recently with journalists, the former secretary to the local

government explained that he was persuaded by various political interest groups in the area who have severally lobbied him to come out and vie for the position and perhaps make him the only candidate to beat at the moment.

A well-educated young politician has his first degree in Industrial

Chemistry and two masters degrees in chemical engineering and operations research from the University of Lagos and Certification in Oracle 9i Data administrator from Oracle university in South Africa

In his view, Lagos Island needs to be brought back to its old glory

where virtually all the blue-chip companies used to have their

headquarters either on Marina or Broad street, saying ‘it is

disheartening that almost all the companies now prefer Victoria Island,

Lekki or Ikoyi, we must find a way to bring those companies back because the problems are being resolved by the present state governor.’

Ojora who presently oversees the Lagos State Law Enforcement Training Institute (LETI) claimed to be the appropriate candidate for the post, having been a Supervisor for works and Secretary to the local government in the past and equally well educated to take the challenge of the council leadership.

According to him, the local government urgently need to fix all the primary health centers and the primary schools to give a decent life to the residents who may not afford the luxury of private consultations.

In this regard, he said an aggressive close collaboration with the state government is needed to fast track all these massive transformation which are very achieveable with a visionary leader like himself.

On his confidence to clinch the ticket of his party, All Progressive Congress, Ojora opined that APC is a party of democrats that will give a level playing ground to all aspirants and because of this, he is assured that he is the man the party will put forward to contest the July election.

Reeling in comfort of his royal blood, the prince who pride himself as

the home boy of Lagos Island called on his people to rally round him to

achieve the dream of a new Lagos Island.

“At the moment we need to key our ideas into the state governor’s vision to take our area to the next level. We should key into the proposed

regeneration programme of the Marina by Governor Ambode to benefit our people in terms of jobs and empowerment,” he said.

