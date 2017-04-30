Why Nigeria’s ex-political office holders refuse to go back to their professions
In Nigeria as in many African countries, many politicians never retire; even when they are old and are no longer useful in the system, they always prefer to die in the corridors of power. A few politicians only go back to their original trade after their exit from politics. Three readily examples come to mind…
The post Why Nigeria’s ex-political office holders refuse to go back to their professions appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!