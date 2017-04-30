Why Nnamdi Kanu chose to cry out – Bishop Chukwuma – Nigeria Today
|
Why Nnamdi Kanu chose to cry out – Bishop Chukwuma
Nigeria Today
MOST Reverend Emmanuel Chukwuma, the Anglican Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province, has again vented his concern about the state of the nation, insisting that insincerity and puzzling actions are still the order of the day in the Muhammadu …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!