Wike’s Distractive Drama

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, penultimate week, put up some serious dramas, which were no less distractive, over the recovered cash in a Lagos, Ikoyi, flat, claiming the money belonged to the state. Wike first held a press briefing, where he alleged that the funds were proceeds of the sales of the state’s gas turbine, which according to him, his predecessor, Rotimi Amaechi, stole and kept in the Lagos flat. When this had yet to settle, the governor called for prayers, seeking divine intervention for Rivers money to be returned to Rivers.

Then, within the same period, former acting national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Uche Secondus, addressed a rally in the state, where he too claimed ownership of the money on behalf of the governor and state. He repeated the same narratives as Wike and descended heavily on the former governor, Amaechi.

But this was in spite of the fact that during the same period, the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) had claimed ownership of the money. Amaechi too had denied having anything to do with the money and dismissed the governor as a child, fond of speaking without facts.

Wike’s seemingly immature approach to a rather serious issue which weighs on the image and integrity of the nation is indeed worrisome. The whole drama had no correlation with the reality on the ground even when he could not provide evidence that the money was Rivers’.

The office of the governor is highly revered, regardless of who occupies it hence the character, mannerism and general disposition of the individual must typify leadership. Wike’s opposition approach to the matter was ludicrous and unbefitting of the office of the governor. Political differences notwithstanding, it is only maturity that allows for issues to be treated on merit without any colouration.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

