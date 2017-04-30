Wilder Wants Joshua In Unification Fight

Deontay Wilder has called for a unification bout against Anthony Joshua, after the Nigerian born boxer won in sensational fashion at Wembley.

Joshua added the WBA ‘super’ title to his IBF belt , after he beat Klitschko inside the distance in their world title fight.

WBC champion, Wilder watched the fight from the ringside and would like to face Joshua, in a bid to unify the division.

“Like I said before, it’s all about unification now,” he told Sky Sports. “I want to do my thing and go get those other belts.

“At the end of the year, we have a mega fight. Winner takes all, considered the best man on the planet.

“I’m very comfortable over here. I love coming over here. Every time I come over here I get much love, so if I had to come over here, I would come with open arms, without hesitation.”

The post Wilder Wants Joshua In Unification Fight appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

