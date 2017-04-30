Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Woman Who Gave Birth To Triplets Found Begging on The Street of Port-Harcourt (Photos)

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Woman Who Gave Birth To Triplets Found Begging on The Street of Port-Harcourt (Photos)

A woman was spotted begging with her beautiful triplets in a bid to help the poor family.

The woman and her 3 beautiful kids were spotted sitting close to the fly-over at Rumuola in Port-Harcourt, Rivers state. more details soon.

See more photos below;

The post Woman Who Gave Birth To Triplets Found Begging on The Street of Port-Harcourt (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.