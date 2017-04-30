Workers’ day: Ajimobi to clear workers’ salary arrears – Vanguard
Vanguard
Workers' day: Ajimobi to clear workers' salary arrears
Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has promised to spare no effort in ensuring that the state clears the four months outstanding salaries of workers in the state. He made the disclosure in a statement signed by his Special Adviser, Communication and …
May Day: Ajimobi promises payment of 4-month salary arrears
