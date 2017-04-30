Workers’ day: Ajimobi to clear workers’ salary arrears

Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has promised to spare no effort in ensuring that the state clears the four months outstanding salaries of workers in the state.

He made the disclosure in a statement signed by his Special Adviser, Communication and Strategy, Mr Yomi Layinka on Sunday, ahead of the commemoration of 2017 Workers’ Day celebration.

The state owes the workers four months salaries, having cleared the backlog till December 2016.

Ajimobi urged the workers to continue to put in their best and key into the state government’s reform agenda aimed at enhancing productivity.

“I congratulate the entire workforce in the state, including those in the private and informal sectors.

“This year’s workers day has provided another opportunity for you all to take stock and assess your performance.

“I can say without any equivocation that workers in the state are among the very best you can find anywhere in the country.

“But, for the few yet to embrace the new order of hard work, accountability, dedication and commitment, I urge you join the trend,” he said.

He said that the government was exploring many opportunities to enhance the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state, promising that no effort would be spared to clear the four months salary arrears.

“No doubt, times are hard because of the pervading poor state of the economy.

“I feel your pains and I’m optimistic that we shall soon sing a new song of prosperity and abundance. May none of you be missing by that time,.” he said.

Ajimobi prayed for a hazard-free 2017 for workers in the state as the year enters the second quarter, and that God would give them good health to celebrate more workers’ days to come.

