World Bank to SERAP: We can’t find any more information on Abacha loot – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Business


World Bank to SERAP: We can't find any more information on Abacha loot
The World Bank has told Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) that it “cannot locate any additional information on the projects executed with recovered stolen public funds by the late General Sani Abacha.” ADVERTISING. ADVERTISING.
