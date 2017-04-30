Wrestling Championship: female soldier wins gold medal

Private Winnie Gofit of the Nigerian Army has won a gold medal in the 75kg Women Freestyle Wrestling competition in the on-going African Wrestling Championships in Marrakech, Morocco.

Gofit also doubles as the National Champion for Judo and Wrestling in the 75kg category.

According to a statement issued by the Army Spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman in Abuja, Nigerian army wrestlers formed part of the Nigeria National Wrestling Team to the championship.

The event will end later on Sunday with the final bouts of the male category wrestling.

