Write books on Chibok girls, Boko Haram, Abubakar, Anyaoku task journalists

FORMER Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar and former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, have asked journalists to write more books on burning national issues especially the Boko Haram insurgency and abduction of the Chibok schoolgirls, to help Nigerians know what happened and fashion solutions on the way forward.

Specifically, General Abubakar said it is sad that three years after the abduction of the Chibok schoolgirls no book has been written and none also has been written on the Boko Haram insurgency that started in 2002 but blossomed in 2009 after the killing of its founder, Mohammed Yusuf, in Police custody.

General Abubakar and Chief Anyaoku spoke, yesterday, in Lagos, at the presentation of the book, ‘’Against the Run of Play: How An Incumbent President was defeated in Nigeria,’’ written Mr Olusegun Adeniyi, former spokesman to late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and chairman, Editorial Board of This Day.

General Abubakar, who chaired the event, told a galaxy of media guru, who came to honour Adeniyi that more books on Nigeria are needed.

But for Adeniyi’s new book, the former head of state regretted that no book has been written on any of the previous presidential elections since 1999 as opposed to the series of books that have been written on the US presidential election held six months ago.

He also lamented that there are no books on the Boko Haram insurgency and the abduction of the Chibok schoolgirls three years after.

Averring that often times, foreigners write about us with their biases and understanding of what is happening in our country, Abubakar said it will be good for Nigerians to tell their own stories.

His words: ‘’The book is coming at the right time given our understanding of what happened during the 2015 general election, which was a defining moment in our history. The two years spent in writing the book is worth it and I commend Segun Adeniyi for writing the book.’’

Noting that journalists have the duty to inform, educate people and change the way things are done in the country, he said: ‘’We need more books from Nigerian journalists. We are blessed with many talented journalists in Nigeria. Let’s tell our stories instead of allowing foreigners do so with their biases. The Bring back our girls group, two weeks ago, marked three years of the abduction of the Chibok girls. Up till now, there is no book on the Chibok girls. We need books on the Boko Haram insurgency and insecurity in the North East.’’

Apart from the books, General Abubakar urged journalists to exercise caution when reporting violence to avoid heating up the country and causing more bloodshed. ‘’Tell the story as it is to help national security and unity. Ensure that the story does not fan the embers of hatred and discord,’’ he charged.

Speaking in like manner, Chief Anyaoku said: ‘’Segun Adeniyi is one of the writers I enjoy reading. His treatment of issues are well-thought out and incisive. I commend him for writing this book and I call on journalists to write more. No book has been written on the Chibok girls.’’

Welcoming dignitaries, the author said he wrote the book to answer the questions of why and how an incumbent president lost an election in Nigeria, an election that it was not supposed to lose.

The dignitaries included former Minister of Communication, later Transportation, Cornelius Adebayo; Mrs Onari Duke, wife of former Cross River governor, Donald Duke; Senator Tunde Ogbeha; Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi, Mr Femi Adesina, Dr Reuben Abati, Chief Akin Osuntokun, Mr Yinka Odumakin, Mr Dele Momodu, Ambassador Joe Keshi, Dr Yemi Ogunbiyi, Mr Gbenga Omotosho, Tunde Rahman, who represented Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Tony Uranta, Barr Vincent Ezenwa, who represented Mr Peter Obi and Tony Chiejine, who represented Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Rep EJ Agbonayima, who represented House of Representatives Speaker Yakubu Dogara.

Reviewing the 204-page book, Dr Okey Okechukwu said the book clarifies and reconciles various aspects of the Dr Goodluck Jonathan presidency and a team that managed to lose a game it ought to win.

According to him, the book showed that the Jonathan regime was its own worst enemy, adding that it took a lot of hard work to lose the election but not from the opposition.

Specifically, he listed some of the reasons Dr Jonathan lost the election to President Muhammadu Buhari as: mismanagement of political forces, seeing former House of Representatives Speaker, Aminu Tambuwal as an enemy instead of as a power centre, fighting many PDP governors and leaders and forcing them to leave the party, obstacles mounted by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, a litany of unforced errors and spat with Rev Father Ejike Mbaka, a wave of conspiracies, and too much visibility for Mrs Patience Jonathan among others.

I will write my memoirs — Tinubu

Also speaking at the event, Mr Tunde Rahman, who represented the All Progressives Congress, APC National Leader Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, picked holes on the emphasis being laid on how Tinubu lost the vice presidency slot, adding that soon the former Lagos State governor will write his memoirs to tell the story of the roles he played in the 2015 polls.

His words: ‘’Tinubu is not in town now but he knows about the book. One of the major characters interviewed in the book is Tinubu. The account of what transpired is not about Tinubu losing the VP slot as the reviewer said. If you said Tinubu lost the VP, how did the VP emerge? Who nominated the VP? The VP himself has told us how he was nominated. Tinubu is working on his book to tell us how he helped found a party that defeated an incumbent president.’’

Gathering of presidential spokesmen

At a stage, the event panned out as a gathering of presidential spokesmen – Akin Osuntokun (Spokesman for Obasanjo), Olusegun Adeniyi (Spokesman for Yar’Adua), Reuben Abati (Spokesman for Jonathan) and Femi Adesina (Spokesman for Buhari).

Osuntokun, who was the master of ceremony, told General Abubakar, jocularly, that he would not write a book on Boko Haram because the government said that Boko Haram ‘’has been technically defeated.’’ Rather, he applied to write General Abubakar’s biography,which the former leader rejected.

Femi Adesina said as spokesmen, he and the author faced similar challenges when their principals became ill.

However, unlike Adeniyi, he said he did not go underground and switch off his phones when President Buhari went for medication in United Kingdom, recently.

He said: ‘’Segun passed through a path as Special Adviser, Media to the President, which I have passed through. When late President Yar’Adua was ill, Segun switched off his lines. His secretary, who is also my secretary, said that Segun went underground. When President Buhari was on medical vacation I wanted to switch off my phones but I was advised that it is a mistake to go underground. So, I never switched off my phone. I put the message across, according to the information at my disposal.’’

Also speaking, Dr Reuben Abati commended Adeniyi for being a pacesetter in doing such books and added that he has been inspired.

However, he jokingly threw some jabs at the book reviewer, Dr Okey Okechukwu, saying: ‘’Dr Okechukwu worked for the Dr Jonathan government. I am surprised about some of things he said. He was in our team. Maybe he was doing his job as a reviewer.’’

