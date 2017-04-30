Pages Navigation Menu

Yoruba Actress Tonia Ferrari seduces in new photos

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Entertainment

So much seems to be working for good for Yoruba voluptuous beauty, Tonia Ferrari Okoro, who dumped a lucrative banking job for acting. Just after calling it a wrap on her first effort ‘Omotoke Gold’ she won a few more hearts in a new flick ‘Angela’, where she really laid her sexual vitals on the line.

With a see-saw endowments, gaping both in front and back, Ferrari   brings on the charm again in new photo shoot. Erotic, you may want to say, but captivating seems to be about capping it off, but   however your vision plays, Tonia Ferrari is sure a sight for sore eyes, especially if you like your dumpling with all the dressings.

