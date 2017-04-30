Yoruba Actress Tonia Ferrari seduces in new photos

So much seems to be working for good for Yoruba voluptuous beauty, Tonia Ferrari Okoro, who dumped a lucrative banking job for acting. Just after calling it a wrap on her first effort ‘Omotoke Gold’ she won a few more hearts in a new flick ‘Angela’, where she really laid her sexual vitals on the line.

With a see-saw endowments, gaping both in front and back, Ferrari brings on the charm again in new photo shoot. Erotic, you may want to say, but captivating seems to be about capping it off, but however your vision plays, Tonia Ferrari is sure a sight for sore eyes, especially if you like your dumpling with all the dressings.

The post Yoruba Actress Tonia Ferrari seduces in new photos appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

