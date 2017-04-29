Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Your tenure has expired – Court tells CCB Chairman

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Your tenure has expired – Court tells CCB Chairman

An Abuja Federal High Court has informed the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau, Sam Saba alongside nine others, that their tenure has expired. This was made known to them on Friday. Presiding judge, Justice Binta Nyako, in her judgment in the suit marked, FHC/ABJ/CS/411/2016, held that the five-year tenure of the chairman and […]

Your tenure has expired – Court tells CCB Chairman

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.