Zenith Bank posts N44bn profit before tax in Q1 2017
Zenith Bank has released its first quarter (Q1) 2017 results. The results show strong double-digit growth in profit before tax (PBT) (38% y/y) to N44 billion and profit after tax (PAT) (46% y/y) to N39 billion. Both revenue lines contributed to the strong results as funding income grew by 21% y/y to N71 billion while […]
