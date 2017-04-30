ZITF turns into ‘flea market expo’ – The Zimbabwe Standard
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
The Zimbabwe Standard
|
ZITF turns into 'flea market expo'
The Zimbabwe Standard
THE just-ended 58th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) can be described as both a success and a failure. BY MTHANDAZO NYONI. President Robert Mugabe with Namibian President Hage Geingob tour the Iranian stand at the ZITF on …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!