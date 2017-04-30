Nzimande: The time for defending ‘wrong decisions’ has ended – Eyewitness News
Nzimande: The time for defending 'wrong decisions' has ended
Blade Nzimande says the SACP is sometimes sidelined by the ANC during decision making but is expected to support the outcome. Blade Nzimande at the Mangaung Conference. Picture: EWN. Jacob Zuma · SACP · Blade Nzimande. Email; Print …
