Zurich Classic of New Orleans Sunday Tee Times – 2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Round 4 Pairings

Round 4 of the 2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans will be played on Sunday April 30th at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, Los Angeles, California. The Zurich Classic of New Orleans Sunday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 6:40 am.

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans 4th round tee times are determined by leaderboard positions going into the final round of the tournament. The tournament leader Hudson Swafford & Harris English is paired with Hideki Matsuyama & Hideto Tanihara in the last tee slot of round 4 at 8:16 am.

2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Round 4 Tee Times

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans round 4 tee times and player pairings. Tee times are displayed local time; all groups will start from the 1st tee at the [golf club name].

Tee Times Tee Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 6:40 AM David Lingmerth & Danny Lee vs. Jason Dufner & Patton Kizzire 6:52 AM Geoff Ogilvy & Ian Poulter vs. Steve Stricker & Jerry Kelly 7:04 AM Troy Merritt & Robert Streb vs. Patrick Reed & Patrick Cantlay 7:16 AM Tyrone van Aswegen & Retief Goosen vs. Xander Schauffele & Tag Ridings 7:28 AM Bubba Watson & J.B. Holmes vs. Morgan Hoffmann & Camilo Villegas 7:40 AM Angel Cabrera & Julian Etulain vs. Michael Thompson & Tim Wilkinson 7:52 AM Brian Stuard & Chris Stroud vs. Kelly Kraft & Kevin Tway 8:04 AM Jordan Spieth & Ryan Palmer vs. Charley Hoffman & Nick Watney 8:16 AM Kevin Kisner & Scott Brown vs. Jonas Blixt & Cameron Smith 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 6:40 AM Ricky Barnes & Matt Jones vs. Branden Grace & Louis Oosthuizen 6:52 AM Wesley Bryan & Ryan Blaum vs. J.J. Henry & Tom Hoge 7:04 AM Michael Kim & Brandon Hagy vs. Brian Harman & Johnson Wagner 7:16 AM Brooks Koepka & Chase Koepka vs. Freddie Jacobson & Willy Wilcox 7:28 AM Alex Cejka & Soren Kjeldsen vs. K.J. Choi & Charlie Wi 7:40 AM Justin Thomas & Bud Cauley vs. Grayson Murray & Cameron Percy 7:52 AM David Hearn & Graham DeLaet vs. Dominic Bozzelli & J.T. Poston 8:04 AM Kyle Reifers & Andrew Johnston vs. Kyle Stanley & Ryan Ruffels 8:16 AM Hudson Swafford & Harris English vs. Hideki Matsuyama & Hideto Tanihara

