Zurich Classic of New Orleans Sunday Tee Times – 2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Round 4 Pairings
Round 4 of the 2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans will be played on Sunday April 30th at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, Los Angeles, California. The Zurich Classic of New Orleans Sunday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 6:40 am.
The Zurich Classic of New Orleans 4th round tee times are determined by leaderboard positions going into the final round of the tournament. The tournament leader Hudson Swafford & Harris English is paired with Hideki Matsuyama & Hideto Tanihara in the last tee slot of round 4 at 8:16 am.
2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Round 4 Tee Times
2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Round 4 Tee Times
|Tee Times
|Tee
|Players
|Players
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|6:40 AM
|David Lingmerth & Danny Lee
|vs.
|Jason Dufner & Patton Kizzire
|6:52 AM
|Geoff Ogilvy & Ian Poulter
|vs.
|Steve Stricker & Jerry Kelly
|7:04 AM
|Troy Merritt & Robert Streb
|vs.
|Patrick Reed & Patrick Cantlay
|7:16 AM
|Tyrone van Aswegen & Retief Goosen
|vs.
|Xander Schauffele & Tag Ridings
|7:28 AM
|Bubba Watson & J.B. Holmes
|vs.
|Morgan Hoffmann & Camilo Villegas
|7:40 AM
|Angel Cabrera & Julian Etulain
|vs.
|Michael Thompson & Tim Wilkinson
|7:52 AM
|Brian Stuard & Chris Stroud
|vs.
|Kelly Kraft & Kevin Tway
|8:04 AM
|Jordan Spieth & Ryan Palmer
|vs.
|Charley Hoffman & Nick Watney
|8:16 AM
|Kevin Kisner & Scott Brown
|vs.
|Jonas Blixt & Cameron Smith
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|6:40 AM
|Ricky Barnes & Matt Jones
|vs.
|Branden Grace & Louis Oosthuizen
|6:52 AM
|Wesley Bryan & Ryan Blaum
|vs.
|J.J. Henry & Tom Hoge
|7:04 AM
|Michael Kim & Brandon Hagy
|vs.
|Brian Harman & Johnson Wagner
|7:16 AM
|Brooks Koepka & Chase Koepka
|vs.
|Freddie Jacobson & Willy Wilcox
|7:28 AM
|Alex Cejka & Soren Kjeldsen
|vs.
|K.J. Choi & Charlie Wi
|7:40 AM
|Justin Thomas & Bud Cauley
|vs.
|Grayson Murray & Cameron Percy
|7:52 AM
|David Hearn & Graham DeLaet
|vs.
|Dominic Bozzelli & J.T. Poston
|8:04 AM
|Kyle Reifers & Andrew Johnston
|vs.
|Kyle Stanley & Ryan Ruffels
|8:16 AM
|Hudson Swafford & Harris English
|vs.
|Hideki Matsuyama & Hideto Tanihara
