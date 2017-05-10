‎Chibok 82: Freed Girl makes Contact with Father

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – Only one of the 82 recently ‘released’ Chibok girls has established contact with her parents, Vanguard has learned.

Chairman of the Chibok community in Abuja, Hosea Tsambido told Vanguard in a telephone chat Wednesday night said Mr Bulus Yehi, who resides in Lagos was able to speak with her daughter via telephone.

“Only one parent, a father, Mr Bulus Yehi, who stays in Lagos has been able to speak with her daughter on telephone”, Tsambido said.

The Chibok community chairman also advised Mr Mustapha Zanna, a chief negotiator for the release of the girls to refrain from disclosing all he knows about the state of the girls in order not to put the families into further trauma.

“Government should not hold to that statement whether it comes from the girls or not. Government should do the right thing by ensuring the release of the girls, including the one said to have preferred the option of staying with her Boko Haram husband.

“Zanna should not have spilled this. It is not everything that he hears that he should come out to say. We are not saying he lied, but he should have kept it a secret. There are so many things that we have also heard but we are not speaking about them in order not to cause more trauma for the parents”, he explained.

