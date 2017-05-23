‎Ekiti fuel crisis: Angry youths protest over marketers’ refusal to supply fuel

Youths in Ekiti State on Tuesday, carried out their threat of embarking on mass action against petroleum marketers in the state for cutting off fuel supply to residents. As early as 7am on Tuesday, the youths, under the aegis of Ekiti Youth Artisans Coalition, took to the streets in their thousands, demanding the “relocation of […]

‎Ekiti fuel crisis: Angry youths protest over marketers’ refusal to supply fuel

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

