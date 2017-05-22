‎Fear Grips Bayelsa Residents As Suspected cultists Shoots 1 Dead

Osa Okhomina,Yenagoa

…Jealous Lover Baths Girlfriend With Acid

There were renewed fear in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital following the killing of another Youth, identified as Jackson Olali, by suspected cultists along Tombia road in Yenagoa Local Government area of the State.

The incident, which occurred on Saturday at about 1m30pm ‎along the popular Tombia Road before Honni Hills Hotel l junction, is the second killing by unknown gunmen in a week.

RelatIves of the victim confirmed to newsmen that the deceased,Ja ckson Olali is a peace loving youth from Nembe Local Government Area of the State and had told his family that he was on his way to charge him mobile phone after the power outage.

Eyewitnesses told newsmen that “we saw some armed young boys invade the place where the deceased was charging his mobile phone.And there was arguement.”

“One of the armed men came from behind and shot him in the head.”

In another development, a 26 years old girl identified as Miss Debora Eteh was attacked with acid by a suspected jealous lover.

Leadership gathered that the incident, which occurred along Tombia road opposite Five Story building own by Osara hotel.

Her attacker,identified as Suotonye Harry from Rivers State, was described as her ex-boyfriend,”we learnt that they were both lovers and had a major disagreement. .The victim was said to have pulled out of the relationship and relocated to the Bayelsa state capital.”

“The suspect Suotonye Harry traced his victim from Port Harcourt down to yenagoa, before perfecting

the evil act by bathing is victim Deborah Eteh with substance suspected to be acid.‎”

However residents in the area who were vigilant were able to apprehend the suspect and handed him to the Akenfa Police Station and took the victim to the Federal Medical Centre.

Contacted, the spokesman of the Bayelsa Police Command, Astimin Butswat said though he is yet to be fully briefed.

The post ‎Fear Grips Bayelsa Residents As Suspected cultists Shoots 1 Dead appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

