FG charges new FRC board on corporate governance
Federal government had challenged the newly inaugurated Board members of the Financial Reporting Council (FRC),to prioritise issues on corporate governance and accountability which would ensure rise in investor’s confidence in the country. Okechukwu Enelamah,the Minister of Industry Trade and Investment at the inauguration on Thursday in Abuja said,” A new FRC Board will help restore…
