‎LAUTECH students prevent UTME candidates from entering premises

Students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, on Monday morning prevented candidates who were posted to the school to write the 2017 UTME from entering the premises or gain access to the examination centres in the school. The students were said to have mobilised themselves before the candidates’ arrival, blocking every entrance to the […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

