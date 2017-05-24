This Fan’s Heartwarming Story About Roger Moore is Going Viral – PEOPLE.com
|
PEOPLE.com
|
This Fan's Heartwarming Story About Roger Moore is Going Viral
PEOPLE.com
To many, Roger Moore was best known for playing super spy 007 — but off screen, he was loved for his charm and kindness. Following the James Bond actor's death on Tuesday at age 89, tributes have poured in from friends, family and fellow actors — but …
Jide Kosoko, others want late Roger Moore immortalised
Roger Moore, star of 7 James Bond films, dies at 89
Eyebrows at half-mast: Ranking Roger Moore's best Bond flicks
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!