This Fan’s Heartwarming Story About Roger Moore is Going Viral – PEOPLE.com

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Entertainment


This Fan's Heartwarming Story About Roger Moore is Going Viral
To many, Roger Moore was best known for playing super spy 007 — but off screen, he was loved for his charm and kindness. Following the James Bond actor's death on Tuesday at age 89, tributes have poured in from friends, family and fellow actors — but …
Jide Kosoko, others want late Roger Moore immortalisedVanguard
Roger Moore, star of 7 James Bond films, dies at 89Sun.Star
Eyebrows at half-mast: Ranking Roger Moore's best Bond flicksWTOP
Mirror.co.uk –HuffPost –The Indian Express –STV News
