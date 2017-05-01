$1.09bn Malabu oil block: Adoke sues AGF – The Nation Newspaper
A former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of justice, Mr. Mohammed Bello Adoke(SAN), has sued his successor, AGF Abubakar Malami(SAN), over the Settlement Agreement of the controversial $1.09billion Malabu Oil Block(OPL 245).
Malabu Deal: Court Summons AGF Over Adoke
