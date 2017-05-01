$1.2 billion loan: Etisalat, creditor- banks’ talks deadlocked

TALKS between the Nigerian arm of Abu Dhabi’s Etisalat and its lenders to renegotiate the terms of a $1.2 billion loan have been deadlocked after the telecommunications firm missed a payment, two knowledgeable sources on the matter said. Lenders, under pressure to avoid loan-loss provisions, are pushing to finalise the debt restructuring before next month’s […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

