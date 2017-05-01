1.25m people killed in road accidents annually – WHO

No fewer than 1.25 million people died as a result of road accidents every year, the World Health Organisation (WHO), said on Friday. WHO, in a new report ‘Managing Speed’, also said that “excessive or inappropriate speed contributes to one in three road traffic fatalities worldwide”.

