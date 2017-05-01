Pages Navigation Menu

1.25m people killed in road accidents annually – WHO

Posted on May 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

No fewer than 1.25 million people died as a result of road accidents every year, the World Health Organisation (WHO), said on Friday. WHO, in a new report ‘Managing Speed’, also said that “excessive or inappropriate speed contributes to one in three road traffic fatalities worldwide”.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Hello. Add your message here.