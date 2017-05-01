1.25m people killed in road accidents annually – WHO
No fewer than 1.25 million people died as a result of road accidents every year, the World Health Organisation (WHO), said on Friday. WHO, in a new report ‘Managing Speed’, also said that “excessive or inappropriate speed contributes to one in three road traffic fatalities worldwide”.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!