$1.8bn land deal divides Enugu community

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU— AN alleged controversial sale of 600 hectares of land at Akama-Oghe in Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State to a Chinese firm is brewing controversy in the community.

One of the community leaders, Chief Christian Akpata, alleged that his life was under threat by some leaders and members of the community for taking a position against the sale of the 12,000 plots of land.

Akpata alleged that the President-General of the community, Chief Celestine Ukwuani, colluded with some other members of the community to sell the land to a Chinese firm, which they claimed, would site a $1.8 billion project in the community.

He said: “They said they have selected 10 people and that they have met with Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to accept the investment but I objected to their proposal and process of the acquisition.

“I also told them about the 1,285 hectares of land our community gave the government of Eastern Region in 1953 for cashew plantation and reminded them that the government has not fulfilled its obligation of paying rent to us.

“I told them we don’t have any other land for our children and that was how they started planning against me.

“They conspired to write a letter to the state Commissioner of Police and Inspector-General of Police that I am the father of criminals and cultists in Enugu State.

“I also learned they are planning to plant an exhibit in my compound in the village to facilitate my arrest.”

Reaction

But reacting to the allegations, President General of the community, Chief Celestine Ukwuani, said there was no problem in his community, saying it was only Akpata, who is orchestrating problem in the community because he was not included in the land committee.

Ukwuani said the land in question was requested by the state government, adding that it involves three communities of Eke, Ogwuofia-Owa and Akama-Oghe.

“We are not threatening him. He is the one threatening the community. We are preparing a petition against him,” said Ukwuani.

The post $1.8bn land deal divides Enugu community appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

