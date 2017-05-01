+1! Chocolate City Music adds singer Yung L to their Ranks

Earlier today, we reported that Chairman of Chocolate City Music, MI is looking to sign a new artiste, their first this year. Chocolate City have finally revealed that artiste to be none other than Yung L aka Mr Marley. Announcing the news on their official Instagram page, they said: Choc Boi Nation is proud to […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.

