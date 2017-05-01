1 Dead As Tension Engulfs Mada, Eggon Communities Over Land Tussle
BY DONATUS NADI, Lafia
Tension was high between Mada and Eggon communities in Akwanga local
government area of Nasarawa state following a disagreement over a
parcel of farmland which has been under contention for several years.
Impeccable source in the area who craved anonymity said trouble
started on Monday when an Eggon man ventured to cultivate a farmland
which is in contention in court which provoked the Mada man who felt
that the courts must give judgment over ownership before the land
could be put to use.
The source said in the ensuing confrontation, the Eggon man was hacked
to death by the Mada assailant which prompted the Eggon community to
mobilize for a counter attack which left wounded and said to be
receiving medical attention at the Federal Medical Centre in Keffi,
Keffi local government.
He said it took the timely intervention of the paramount ruler of Mada
land and Eggon elders to avert what would have resulted into a grave
bloodbath as hundreds of Eggon youths were said to have converged on
Akwanga to seek revenge for the killing of their kinsman.
While condemning the sad incident, Senator Philip Gyunka, representing
Nasarawa north urged aggrieved parties to always use dialogue and
other civil instruments in settling their differences. He said that
the two communities had coexisted peacefully for centuries and should
not allow disharmony to divide them.
Confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO)
Idrissu Kennedy, said officers and men from Akwanga area command were
mobilized to the area to restore peace and forestall any bloodshed.
He said the area commander had met with the leadership of the
aggrieved communities and appealed to sheath their swords, noting that
a detachment of Police personnel have been stationed in the Kurmin
Tagwaye community, wehere the incident occurred until normalcy fully
returns.
