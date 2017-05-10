10 Foods That Guarantee Your Kids a High Fiber Intake!

Did you prepare that Cheesy Broccoli Bites, but your kids just curled up in the couch and refused to munch on it? It’s difficult to balance between the healthy choices of meals with kids craving. If the doctor has a big no on foods that are poor in fibres and your kid refused to try those rich-in-fibre veggies, there are other foods that will beckon him.

Food rich in fibres ease the bowel movement, help gut friendly bacteria to digest food, and prevent the body from many other diseases.

If you think you have to provide your kids those 25-30 g of daily dietary fibres, but can’t get them eat all the time those carrots and Spinach, you’re not alone. A lot of people scrounge through the list of recommended fibre rich foods–that are also tasty and easy to eat. You don’t need to outsmart those fastidious kids to eat their food. Because some non-veggie foods are there on the list that are delicious, healthy, and good source of fibres.

Why Try other Non Vegetable Dietary Food?

That bowl of insipid vegetable meal is just whisked off the table by your kid because he needs some new foods that may draw his attention–and also–provide him the important nutrients. Some vegetables may not contain all the essential nutrients, so other non vegetable foods that have a high nutritional value and contain more fibres would be a wise choice to opt for.

Food rich in dietary fibres not only regulates the body but also prevents the development of other fatal diseases. Selene Vakharia, a holistic nutritionist and lifestyle consultant, says. “It helps to sweep the colon, feed our healthy intestinal bacteria, and slow the digestion of food so that we stay full longer and our blood sugar remains at a healthy balance.”

What if your Diet have not Enough Fibres?

Human body needs a certain amount of fibre intake on a daily basis to ensure its healthy functioning. If you won’t get enough dietary fibres your body may be prone to many diseases. Here are just three of them.

Constipation:

When your bowel moment diminishes–particularly, when it is fewer than three times a week, you may have constipation. The stool become dry, hard, and black in color. Low fibres are often the culprits behind this disease. Adding fibre rich foods in the diet may ease the symptoms but you should meet the doctor for the exact recommendation. Add apples, raspberries, whole grain, avocados, and cereals in your diet. These food make the stool flow soft, and restore its natural color.

Heart Diseases:

Research shows that high cholesterol and heart diseases are the result of low fiber consumption. Food rich in fibres, such as whole grain, reduces cholesterol level by a considerable amount for every gram of fibre consumed on a daily basis.

Soluble fibre, that regulates the body function on chemical level, helps reduce cholesterol by barring them from depositing in the arteries. Soluble fibres are found in:

Brown rice, seeds, oats, soybean, and legmen.

Diabetes:

Fibre rich foods reduce the risk of developing diabetes. Many researches have been conducted to show the importance of including fibre in the diet. A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine suggests that the daily consumption of 50 gm of soluble fibers highly reduces blood glucose in the body.

Importance of Fibre-Rich Diet for Kids:

Kids need proper food to stay healthy and nourish well. Fortunately, there are many foods that are rich in fibres. Along those fibres, there are other nutrients that their tiny bodies need: Iron, magnesium, fats, vitamins, protein, and amino acids, just to name a few. During the growth stage of kids their body demand for fibres is high because it strengthens digestive track, prevent constipation, and ease bowl movement.

Daily Fibre Intake Facts:

Kids of age 4-8 years: 25 grams of fibres a day

Girls of age 9-13 years old: 26 grams of fibres a day

Girls of age 14-18 years old: 26 grams of fibres a day

Boys of age 9-13 years old: 31 grams of fibres a day

Boys of age14-18 years: 38 grams of fibres per day

Below is the list of 10 high fiber foods for kids that are non-veggie, but their nutritional value boasts high dietary fibres.

To make them a part of your kids daily diet, consult the doctor for the proper plan and advice.

1.Blackberry

Giving an eye catching look into your breakfast, salad recipe and desserts, blackberries have shown therapeutic properties. Rich in antioxidant and other important nutrients, blackberries are often overlooked. But they contain high amount of fibres that are essential for the body.

Nutritional value per 100 g

Fibres in Black Berries: 5 g

Other notable nutrients: Calcium, vitamins C, vitamin K, and omega 6 fatty acids

2.Chickpea

Your pantry would hardly resist a can of dried or pre-cooked garbanzo beans (that are chickpeas). The king of the meal, chickpeas, can be served either hot or cold.

The presence of both soluble and insoluble fibres make it highly recommended non-veggie food to get some good amount of fibres in your diet. Soluble fibres reduce cholesterol, diabetes, and other cardiovascular diseases. Insoluble fibres in chickpeas ensure smooth flow of food in the digestive track.

Nutritional value per 100 g

Fibres in Black Berries: 17 g

Other notable nutrients: Iron, magnesium, Vitamins, calcium, and potassium

3.Black Beans

From finding its way into the Hispanic dish, Frigoles negros, to serving with a bowl of rice, black beans seem to dominate every meal–that is possible to prepare in your kitchen.

They have essential nutrients that are helpful in the normal functioning of the body. A cooked cup of black beans fulfill one third of a daily nutritional value.

Nutritional value per 100 g

Fibres in Black beans: 16 g

Other notable nutrients: Iron, vitamin B-6, magnesium, calcium, and potassium.

4.Figs

This delicious, sweet and delicate fruit is packed with essential nutrients for the health. It is widely used in the treatment of indigestion, bronchitis, diabetes, and constipation. Munch on a plate of figs if your sugar craving sense prod you again. Because they have no fats and won’t make you any harm. It reduces cholesterol and lowers blood pressure.

Nutritional value per 100 g

Fibres in Figs: 2.9 g

Other notable nutrients: Iron, protein, vitamin C, magnesium, and Potassium

5.Apple

If your basket in the fridge has no apples to lessen a late night hunger, you’re missing on some very important nutrients.

Soluble fibres, called pectin, are found in the apple peels. That is very crucial for your gut health. Apples are found to have low calories and fats that really keeps a doctor at a bay.

Nutritional value per 100 g

Fibres in Apple: 2.4 g

Other notable nutrients: Protein, vitamin A, Vitamin C, and potassium,

6.Pear

Pear helps prevent cancer and strengthens the immune system of the body. Loaded with anti-oxidant, this delicious and versatile fruit is a source of best nutrients for your body.

Nutritional value per 100 g

Fibres in Pears: 3.1 g

Other notable nutrients: Sodium, potassium, iron, and vitamin C.

7.Walnut

Just a single serving of this wood covered fruit may drop the chances of heart related deaths by around 50 %. It’s more effective than most of the vegetables that are consumed in the quest to reduce heart diseases and spur the dietary fibre .

Nutritional value per 100 g

Fibres in Walnut: 7 g

Other notable nutrients: Anti inflammatory omega 3 fatty acids, protein, vitamin B-6, vitamin C, Magnesium, and calcium.

8.Quinoa

This gluten free, rich in nutrients grain has a full package of of all the nine essential amino acids.

One of the important amino acid, lysine, is present in a high amount in quinoa than many other grains. Lysine burns that extra lipids, tone your skin, and balance the calcium quantity in the body. Why won’t you give quinoa pancakes a try?

Nutritional value per 100 g

Fibres in Quinoa: 5.9 g

Other notable nutrients: Protein, iron, calcium, potassium

9.Avocado

This smooth, creamy nutrient rich fruit has mono saturated fats that help reduce the unhealthy cholesterol in your body. Due to the presence of potassium and lutiens (aka eye vitamin), they reduce blood pressure and prevent eye diseases respectively.

Nutritional value per 100 g

Fibres in Avocados: 7 g

Other notable nutrients: Vitamin A, vitamin B-6, calcium, magnesium, and protein.

10.Coconut

Coconut, inside that hard covering endocrap, has many health benefits, including skin health, memory sharpening, and preventing heart diseases. To boost digestion and metabolism its water contain most of the important enzymes.

Nutritional value per 100 g

Fibres in Avocados: 9 g

Other notable nutrients: Iron, vitamin B-6, protein, magnesium, and calcium.

Recipe to Try in your Kitchen

Quinoa Pancakes Recipe

Ingredients:

1/2 cup water, fresh

3/4 cup quinoa, minced

1/2 Cup Basil, Dried

1/4 Teaspoon freshly ground pepper

4 Teaspoon Olive oil, extra-virgin

2 large sized egg whites

2 Garlic cloves

1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

6 Cups baby spinach leaves

Procedure:

Take a pan and heat the water until it starts boiling. Add quinoa, Salt and garlic, and stew them in water for about 15 minutes, with pan covered. Uncover the pan and heat it until dry.

Transfer it to a large pot and let it cool.

Mix Pepper, basil, egg whites, and Parmesan into quinoa.

In a non-stick skillet, heat 2 table spoon of oil. Make 4 quinoa pancakes, and cook them until they turn golden. Transfer them to a baking sheet. Bake the pancakes for about 5 minutes and serve the delicious quinoa pancakes.

