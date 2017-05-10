Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

10 year old girl wrestles her leg from the mouth of an alligator by sticking her fingers up its nostrils.Read full story

Posted on May 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

It was a surprising scene for everyone around this unbelievable incident  as a  10-year-old girl in Florida, US, has shared how she bravely fought off an alligator that had grabbed its left leg. Juliana Ossa said she was swimming in the Mary Jane Lake in Florida when the alligator bit her leg on Saturday, May …

The post 10 year old girl wrestles her leg from the mouth of an alligator by sticking her fingers up its nostrils.Read full story appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.