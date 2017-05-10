10 year-old musician kicks against child abuse, early marriage

TEN-YEAR-OLD Nigerian musician, Usman Mohammed Gashash, has launched a campaign against all forms of child abuse, exploitation and early marriage. He also urged the African Union, AU, to end the scourge of childsoldiers, killing of albinos and violence against children accused of witch-craft. According to him, the increasing menace of abuse, violation and molestation in […]

