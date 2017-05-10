10 year-old r*pe victim set to undergo abrotion

A 10-year-old r*pe victim in India will soon undergo an abortion even though she is past the point in her pregnancy in which to legally terminate it, the hospital treating her said Wednesday. The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, in the northern state of Haryana, decided the abortion should be carried out after a …

The post 10 year-old r*pe victim set to undergo abrotion appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

