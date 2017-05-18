Pages Navigation Menu

100 Days In Ikoyi Prisons: Friends Abandon Filmmaker, Seun Egbegbe

Embattled movie marketer and alleged fraudster, Seun Egbegbe has spent 100 days in prison according to reports. The lanky showbiz promoter continues to wane in the general cell of Ikoyi prisons where he has taken residence. Family and friends of Egbegbe have not been able to secure his bail. According to a source close to …

