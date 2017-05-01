100-level UNILAG Student Commits Suicide after She was Accused of Theft

The management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has confirmed the death of one Ariyibi Ayomide, a 100-level student of Employee Relations and Human Resources Management, who was said to have taken insecticide at home in a bid to kill herself after she was accused of stealing. PUNCH reports that the institution’s Deputy Registrar, Toyin […]

