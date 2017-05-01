100-level UNILAG Student Commits Suicide after She was Accused of Theft
The management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has confirmed the death of one Ariyibi Ayomide, a 100-level student of Employee Relations and Human Resources Management, who was said to have taken insecticide at home in a bid to kill herself after she was accused of stealing. PUNCH reports that the institution’s Deputy Registrar, Toyin […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!