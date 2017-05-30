1000 workers benefit from Oyo housing loan

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has said that about 1000 workers have so far benefited from the state government’s N1bn housing loan scheme. He stated this at the flagging off a 5.9 hectares housing project, Ajumose GRA and 14.6km road projects on Tuesday. Ajimobi who flagged off the expansion of 3.2 km Oke-Adu-Agodi Gate-Idi-Ape-Iso […]

1000 workers benefit from Oyo housing loan

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

