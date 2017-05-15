104 Kaduna PHCs contractors not on sites – Health Commissioner

KADUNA State Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Paul Manya Dogo, has revealed that only 150 out 254 (104) contractors who signed agreement with state government for the going expansion and renovation of 255 Primary Health Care, PHCs, are working on the site. Making the revelation at a quarterly briefing in Kaduna, yesterday, the […]

