Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

104 Kaduna PHCs contractors not on sites – Health Commissioner

Posted on May 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

KADUNA State Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Paul Manya Dogo, has revealed that only 150 out 254 (104) contractors who signed agreement with state government for the going expansion and renovation of 255 Primary Health Care, PHCs, are working on the site. Making the revelation at a quarterly briefing in Kaduna, yesterday, the […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.