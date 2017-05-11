Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

11 Things We Know About Those New “Game Of Thrones” Shows – BuzzFeed News

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


BuzzFeed News

11 Things We Know About Those New "Game Of Thrones" Shows
BuzzFeed News
There's been a lot of rumours flying around in the Game of Thrones fandom about HBO creating up to FOUR new spin-offs of the epic show once it's over. Author George R. R. Martin took to his blog to clear things up, and revealed some Tap to play GIF.
What we want from a Game of Thrones prequelThe Verge
'Game Of Thrones' Spin-Offs Will Change The Way We View The SeriesForbes
George RR Martin has been distracted with possible new HBO shows. What does that mean for 'The Winds of Winter'?Los Angeles Times
Detroit Free Press –Refinery29 –CNET –ABC News
all 205 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.