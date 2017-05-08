113 Chibok girls remain in captivity – BBOG reminds Nigerian government

The Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) movement has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari on the release of 82 of the abducted Chibok schoolgirls from captivity. DAILY POST reports that 82 of the abducted girls were on Saturday released to international negotiators who had been working in collaboration with the federal government.‎ Reacting in a statement on […]

113 Chibok girls remain in captivity – BBOG reminds Nigerian government

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

