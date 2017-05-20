Pages Navigation Menu

114 recruits pass-out from Police College in Enugu

Posted on May 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

No fewer than 114 recruit constables of the Nigeria Police Force, on Friday passed out from the Police College in Oji River, Enugu State. DSP Ebere Amarizu, the spokesperson of Enugu State Police Command, made the disclosure in a statement issued to newsmen on Friday in Enugu. He said the officers included mechanics and painters. […]

