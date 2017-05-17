Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

1,144,198 candidates for UTME 2017

Posted on May 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has conducted Computer Based Test, CBT, for 1,144,198 candidates since the test began on Saturday. JAMB’s Head of Information and Media, Fabian Benjamin, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Abuja that results were being released within 24 hours of completion of the test. The CBT …

The post 1,144,198 candidates for UTME 2017 appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.