11,571 cattle stolen in 4 LGs within 3 months – Fulani group

A Fulani group, Gam-Allah Fulani Development Association of Nigeria (GAFDAN), said on Monday that 11,571 cattle were stolen in four local government areas in Kaduna State, within the last three months. Malam Bature Daji, Secretary of the Kaduna State chapter of the association, told newsmen in Kaduna that the cows were stolen in Chikun, Kajuru, Kachia and Igabi local governments. “The cattle rustlers move around heavily armed with AK-47 guns and rocket launchers; it is impossible for an ordinary herdsman to confront them,” he said.

