12 Persons burnt to death in Kadunna accident

Ben Agande, Kaduna.

Twelve persons were burnt beyond recognition while five others sustained various degrees of injuries when two vehicles, a Toyota bus and a Toyota Starlet car collided in the course of trying to avoid a motorcycle.

The incident which occurred on Sunday evening around Kajuru Junction, Maraba Rido Kachi Road left two survivors.

The head of the Federal Road Safety Commission operations in the state, Salisu Umar Galadunci, who confirmed the incidence said the charred remains of the victims as well as those who sustained injuries were taken to St. Gerald hospital.

Explaining how the accident happened, an Eye witness explained that the vehicles were trying to dodge a motorcyclist who was crossing road.

“The first vehicle in front which was on speed tried avoiding the Okada but instead ran into a ditch by the road side and the other vehicle following also rammed into the bus in front and there was fire. The two vehicles are Toyota bus AkW 60 XA, Toyota Starlet AA 379 FNN. 18 persons were involved while 5 persons injured , 12 dead burnt alive. 2 were male adult , 10 female adult. Victims and the dead taken to st Gerard hospital”

