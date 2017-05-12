12 persons killed in a ghastly motor accident in Kebbi

12 persons were confirmed dead in a ghastly motor accident which involved an articulated vehicle along the Tsamiya-Bagudo road in Kebbi. The Sole Administrator of the Bagudo Local Government Area, Abubakar Zagga, told the News Agency of Nigeria in a telephone interview that the accident occurred on Thursday night. Although, information on the incident was …

The post 12 persons killed in a ghastly motor accident in Kebbi appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

