Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

12-year-old son of late Super Eagles boss, Amodu Shuaibun dies

Posted on May 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Close to a year that the country lost former Super Eagles Coach, Shuaibu Amodu  to the cold hands of death, the family is mourning the loss of his teenage son, Suleman who died after a brief illness on Sunday.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

It was gathered that the 12-year old died while on holidays in his home. He was a JSS2 student of Navy Secondary School, Abeokuta.

It could be recalled that the Late Shuaibu Amodu died at the age of 58 on June 11 2016.

I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.